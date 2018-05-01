Mutasa speaks on sons

Mutasa is leading his sons Wisdom and Panashe the same way he travelled, playing in the country’s top flight league.

But the DeMbare coach believes Wisdom now has some experience while Panashe is still starting the journey.

“It’s still early days for Panashe,” says Mutasa.

Wisdom Mutasa was the first to be at DeMbare after a stint from ZPC Kariba.

He did not have a flourishing career at DeMbare and moved to Tanzania where everything went wrong and he returned home.

He sought refuge at DeMbare’s rivals CAPS United where he is yet to show what he is made of. He has made cameo appearances so far.

Panashe is slowly making his way into the Dynamos fold rising from the bench into the playing team.

On Sunday he made it into the first eleven and had a number of useful contributions including a scoring opportunity but fluffed his chance.

His performance was enough for some to conclude that he has a bright future at the club and has to beat competition from other youthful and exciting players such as Cleopas Kapupurika who replaced him after he picked an injury. He also had a run in the Harare Derby, coming in from the bench.

His brother Wisdom did not feature for CAPS United.

It would have been exciting to see brothers playing opposite sides with their father on the bench leading the other team.

His father and coach, Lloyd was pleased by his performance and feels he still has a long way to go as compared to elder brother Wisdom’s achievements.

He said Wisdom has had a fare, representing the country in national colours, captaining the national under 23 side.

“Like any other player, there is need for a shift and it was his first starting match. Here and there he got into scoring position and fluffed a chance. Last time he also had a chance to play. We only encourage the youngsters to get into those positions and there is still a long way to go,” Mutasa says.

“Wisdom has captained the national team and has a lot of medals under his belt and being a captain of the under 23 team and being part of the national team is not an easy fight.

“Panashe has to justify and go through those levels and maybe we can compare him with his brother.”H-Metro