Man fakes mother-in-law’s death

By Codelia Mondela

A man from Bulawayo nearly defrauded EcoSure Funeral Services of $2 000 after misrepresenting that his mother in-law had died.

Khululekani Nyoni (34), a holder of an EcoSure funeral policy, connived with Morgan Moyo (26) and another accomplice who is at large and went to EcoSure services to file a death claim against Ms Egnes Tshuma.

Nyoni pleaded guilty to fraud while Moyo pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

Moyo said he did not know that Ms Tshuma was alive and stated that he was only asked to fill out forms.

Mr Mkhwananzi remanded Nyoni in custody to tomorrow for plea recording.

He remanded Moyo out of custody on $50 bail to the same day for provision of a trial date.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said the three went to EcoSure offices located along Connaught Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way where they filed a death claim for Nyoni’s mother-in-law.

“On February 27, Nyoni filled in an EcoSure Death claim form to the effect that a beneficiary under his account, Tshuma, had passed on in Matshakayile Village, Lupane,” he said.

“Moyo and the other man completed the EcoSure death claim form as witnesses to the passing on of Tshuma. They submitted the forms while knowing that Tshuma had not passed on.”

Mr Ndlovu said investigations done revealed that Ms Tshuma was still alive and the three had lied.

He said by such misrepresentation they stood to benefit $2 000 from the claim in the event that the money was released. The Chronicle