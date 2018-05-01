‘Granny (95) infects grandson (9) with STI’

By Codelia Mondela

A 95-YEAR-OLD woman from Nkayi, Matabeleland North, allegedly “raped” her nine-year-old grandson and infected him with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

The granny met the boy when she was coming from the business centre last Christmas and allegedly pushed him to the ground without uttering a word.

She sat on-top of him and allegedly inserted his manhood into her privates. The minor kept the matter a secret until he started discharging pus with urine.

The elderly woman’s trial will start on May 21, when a magistrate would have been assigned to the case. She is charged with aggravated indecent assault.

According to court papers, the suspect met her grandson on a footpath around 10 PM while he was walking alone after separating with the other village boys.

“After walking for a short distance, the boy got into a footpath that led to his place of residence with the other boys going in a different direction. The boy met his grandmother and the two did not exchange any words,” the statement read.

“Without saying anything, the elderly woman grabbed her grandson by the hand and pushed him to the ground, removed his shorts and underwear. She sat on top of the child and inserted the minor’s p.e.n.i.s into her privates.”

After sexually relieving herself, the woman allegedly stood up and the boy escaped and ran home.

“At the end of January this year, the child fell ill and was discharging pus in urine. He informed his other grandmother about the problem and she took him to Mateme Clinic where he was treated for a sexually transmitted disease,” the court papers said.

In September last year, an HIV positive woman from Mangwe who sexually abused her two juvenile nephews, resulting in one of them contracting herpes, a sexually transmitted infection, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The 34-year-old woman ‘raped’ the two minors aged 7 and 13 between July and August last year.

In March this year, the woman was among the 40 female inmates released from

Mlondolozi Mental and Female Prison housed at Khami Complex after benefiting from the Presidential amnesty. She had completed six months of her sentence. The Chronicle