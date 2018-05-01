Cellphone leads to Honda Fit murder suspect

By Codelia Mondela

Police have arrested one of the suspects linked to the murder of a Honda fit driver whose body was discovered in a bushy area in Killarney suburb last month.

Never Mpofu (24) was tracked down through the deceased driver Tinashe Hunyenyiwa (32)’s cellphone which he used after the alleged murder.

Mpofu with accomplices Thinkwell Moyo and Freddy Dube, who are still at large, allegedly axed and stabbed Hunyenyiwa.

They robbed him of his two cellphones and money before driving away in his car.

The trio left the driver’s hands and legs tied with a piece of wire.

The value of the stolen property is $3 100.

Mpofu was not asked to plead to murder charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya who remanded him in custody to May 10.

For the State, Mr Nkathazo said on the night of March 26 this year, the three hired Hunyenyiwa’s Silver Honda fit from Gijima Night Club along Fife Street and 5th Avenue, going to Emhlangeni suburb.

“They diverted the car to Killarney suburb where they attacked Hunyenyiwa with axes and knives killing him instantly. They took away his two cellphones, an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in his car,” he said.

Hunyenyiwa was murdered on the same day that a Gweru taxi driver was killed in Mkoba suburb and his vehicle, also a Honda fit, was stolen. The Chronicle