Bongo’s ‘killers’ in court. . . Murder charge for nightclub fight gang

By Codelia Mondela

Two of the four men from Bulawayo who allegedly killed a popular cross border transporter (umalayitsha) Bongani “Bongo” Ndlovu at a night spot on Saturday night appeared in court yesterday.

Michael Nqabayezwe Ndebele (22) from Lemon Groove, Hillcrest and Adrian Sabelo Mguni (29) a messenger of court are facing charges of murdering Ndlovu.

It was not explained in court why the other two suspects did not appear.

Ndlovu was pronounced dead on arrival at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The two were not asked to plead to murder charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who remanded them in custody to May 7.

They are represented by Mr Tanaka Muganyi of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Mr Muganyi said from the witness statements and facts before the court it was clear that the allegations pointed to Mguni.

“We are putting the State on notice that we will challenge the remand of the first accused person,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the incident occurred on Saturday at Zarah Lounge. He said the two assaulted Ndlovu with fists on the face and body.

“Ndlovu fell hitting the ground with the back of the head. He later died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on the same day due to injuries sustained as a result of the attack,” he said.

The reason why Ndlovu was assaulted was not mentioned in court.

However, on Sunday Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango said the two were with Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni drinking beer when an argument arose with the deceased and it later degenerated into a fist fight.

“The four teamed up to assault Bongani Ndlovu who managed to escape in the company of a security guard and headed for Bulawayo Central Police Station to make a report but before he got there, he fell down and became unconscious.

“An ambulance was summoned but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle