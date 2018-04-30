Un-avoidable: Tatenda Nyamadzawo – POEM

Un-avoidable

By Tatenda Nyamadzawo

Once in a life time visit

That is inescapable,

One time ride

To a land of no return,

Goodbyes, to the last seen.

Coffee with new faces

In a brand new cup

In an unchangeable slum

Where water unexpectedly invades

Un-renovated long-lasting place

With no one to clean the yard

Where visitors are impalpable

With useless gifts

Unless uninvited Termites

Which rent and feed on the body

No resistance but forced donation.

An expired sight of the nature

Only root disarrangements.

Un-illuminated home

No candle or lights at disposal

Everlasting house arrest

An unbearable place

No option but wish, with

Tears, cannot wait for resurrection.