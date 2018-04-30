Un-avoidable: Tatenda Nyamadzawo – POEM

Un-avoidable
By Tatenda Nyamadzawo
Once in a life time visit
That is inescapable,
One time ride
To a land of no return,
Goodbyes, to the last seen.
Coffee with new faces
In a brand new cup
In an unchangeable slum
Where water unexpectedly invades
Un-renovated long-lasting place
With no one to clean the yard
Where visitors are impalpable
With useless gifts
Unless uninvited Termites
Which rent and feed on the body
No resistance but forced donation.
An expired sight of the nature
Only root disarrangements.
Un-illuminated home
No candle or lights at disposal
Everlasting house arrest
An unbearable place
No option but wish, with
Tears, cannot wait for resurrection.