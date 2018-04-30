SA TV stars die in horror crash

The former YO.TV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor, Akhumzi Jezile (29), along with four others died following a horrific car accident on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, 5 people died in the horrific car accident on the N6 near Queenstown early on Saturday morning.

Mdleleni could not confirm the names of those that died in the crash but told Channel24 that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and entertainment writer Phil Mphela both confirmed the news on social media.

“We’re saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We’ll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of African culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages,” tweeted Minister Mthethwa.

Jezile’s booking agent, Pamela Rose, confirmed the news to Channel24. When asked if the rumours from Twitter were true, Rose replied; “Yes, it is true”.

Representatives for the other occupants in the car, of which two others are also believed to be well-known local TV personalities, could not be reached by time of publication. So far there’s been no statement from the SABC.— DailySun.