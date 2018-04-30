Reprieve for ailing Chombo

By Fidelis Munyoro

Former Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing a slew of corruption charges, last week got a reprieve when a Harare court acceded to a request for his passport to be returned for him to get medical attention outside the country.

Chombo surrendered his passport to the court as part of his bail conditions following his arrest last year.

Harare magistrate Mr Elijah Singano granted the defence application for Chombo to get his passport up to May 9 to facilitate his travel to South Africa for medical assistance.

The State had strenuously opposed the application made by Chombo’s lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, last week.

Chombo’s bail reporting conditions were relaxed by the courts last month.

While he used to report to the police three times a day, he now reports twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The raft of charges Chombo is facing range from corruption, abuse of office and fraud.

Among some of the charges he is facing, Chombo is accused of conniving with Psychology Chiwanga, Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Iben Fransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Elias Choto and Lazarus Chimba to forge documents used to corruptly transfer a Glen Lorne, Harare, property from the Harare City Council to one Alois Chimeri.

Chombo is also accused of allocating residential stands to illegal settlers at Whitecliff Farm in Harare before demanding and receiving a bribe of a 3 712 square metre stand from the landowner to help remove them.

The land owner, Eddies Pfugari Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd, lost property worth $200 million in the process. The Herald