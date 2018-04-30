Passenger steals car in Chipinge

There was drama in Chipinge recently when an unidentified passenger in a Honda Fit stole the vehicle after the driver had stopped to relieve himself.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Insp Kakohwa said: “On April 22 at around 10pm in Chipinge town, an unknown male adult, approximately 21-years-old, stole a car that belongs to Anthony Matsika (25) of Middle Sabi, Chipinge,” he said.

“It is alleged that on that night, Matsika was driving a Honda Fit, registration number AEL 1381, from Southdowns to Chipinge town in the company of Nillie Ndunge from the same area.

“On their way to Chipinge, Matsika picked up an unknown male adult. They arrived in Chipinge at around 10pm. Upon arrival, the complainant parked his vehicle in front of Just-One Bar so that he could find a toilet and relieve himself.”

Insp Kakohwa said Matsika left Ndunge and the accused person in the car. After five minutes, he returned where he had parked his car to find that it had vanished together with Ndunge and the accused person.

“On the next day, at 3am, Matsika reported the matter to Chipinge urban police,” he said. “A few hours later on the same day, the complainant met Ndunge at Chipinge Hotel who told him that she was dumped along the Birchenough-Mount Selinda Road near Tanganda Halt, while the accused person vanished with the car.”

Insp Kakohwa revealed that the unidentified suspect was still at large and the search for him and the car was continuing. The Herald