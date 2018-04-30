Housebreaker jailed two years

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Chitungwiza man has been jailed for an effective two years after he broke into a house and stole valuables worth $200.

Tafadzwa Kamoyo (24) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora last week charged with unlawful entry and theft and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

It is the State’s case that on April 21 this year at around 9pm, Kamoyo used an unknown object to break into Pride Munyoro’s house.

Taking advantage of Munyoro’s absence, Kamoyo stole valuables that included T-shirts, jeans, baby clothes, documents and $6 cash.

The following day, Munyoro came across Kamoyo, who was wearing one of his blue jeans and T-shirts, at Taita Shopping Centre in Seke and confronted him.

Kamoyo was arrested after admitting to stealing the clothes.

Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza woman who was caught with 41 sachets of dagga has been reprimanded by a Chitungwiza court.

Elsa Muza (25) appeared before magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

She pleaded guilty to the charge, but argued that the dagga did not belong to her.

Mr Mudzongachiso, who ordered the destruction of the confiscated drugs, cautioned and discharged Muza.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that on April 21 this year, at around 7.50pm, Constable Matiza, Sergeant Nganga and others were on patrol in Unit O, Seke, when they raided Muza’s residence for the drugs.

Upon searching the house, they found 41 sachets of dagga which were hidden in a brown wooden kitchen unit in Muza’s room. The Herald