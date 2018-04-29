Munondo: A make or break for Muridzo

By Mtandazo Dube

Hit songs “Dherira” and “Chidhafu Dhunda” set alight many a dance floors, weddings, kitchen parties and several other places of hedonistic pursuit around Zimbabwe.

The songs, off Andy Muridzo’s second album, “Ngarizhambe”, were unavoidable — they were being played in every space from downtown to uptown and in chicken buses all the way to the village. Generally, the whole effort was good to the ear; coupled with the hype created by the now retired veteran music promoter Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, who had vowed to turn the budding singer into a star, music lovers acknowledged the arrival of a raw gem into the Zimbabwean music jungle.

Unsolicited, stories appeared on the pages of magazines and other top newspapers, radio presenters joined in the frenzy, and inevitably comparisons between Muridzo and high-flying Jah Prayzah became the main topic.

In no time Muridzo got himself a permanent midweek slot at a venue where Jah Prayzah had cut his musical teeth as he rode into the big time many months earlier. As Jah Prayzah changed his beat to suit his new “international market” pursuits, Muridzo stepped into the shoes left by the “Tsviriyo” hit-maker.

It was a script authored in heaven. Muridzo was on his way up. A supporters association (Team Faya Faya) was already in place. Music fans had identified someone to fill in the void left by Jah Prayzah, someone to make showbiz interesting. A rivalry had been born.

Like a bolt out of the blue, the heavenly-written script took a twist, it turned into horror movie. Muridzo committed suicide, musical suicide, by joining the very person (Jah Prayzah) that everybody hoped he would compete with — leaving many grieving fans who felt betrayed.

Before the noose tightened around his neck music fans and pundits tried to cut him down, but a stubborn Muridzo, who thought he was riding into the sunset, continued on the doomed path. In a world where bands are known to split as band members choose to pursue individual freedom, nurture their own brilliance and chase superstardom — Muridzo chose to hide under someone else’s wings.

Because he was too big for the wings he was trying to fit under, Muridzo became restless, continuously fidgety due to discomfort. His glow faded, fans deserted him and thus there was no happily ever after for him.