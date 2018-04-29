It rains goals, missiles at Ascot

By Makomborero Mutimukulu

Nichrut………………………………..3

Caps United………………………….4

It rained goals and missiles as Caps United came from behind to edge Nichrut in this drama-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Ascot yesterday.

Referee Artwell Mazire was forced to stop the match soon after hat- trick hero Simba Nhivi had given Makepekepe a 4-3 lead with nine minutes to play.

Rival fans exchanged missiles in the stands and police had to fire teargas to quell the situation.

Yet before the missiles rained there were goals galore – seven of them.

Nichrut had the better start, surging into the lead after just 13 minutes.