Bosso ECD stopped

By Don Makanyanga

Ngezi Platinum…………………………….. 1

Highlanders ………………………………… 0

Ngezi Platinum yesterday put some breathing distance between themselves and the rest of the pack as the miners raced to a narrow win over Highlanders at the Baobab Stadium.

The win left the paltinum miners as the only unbeaten side in the local Premiership and boosted their credentials as the team to beat this season.

Terence Dzvukamanja’s 82nd minute goal proved to be the difference and was only eclipsed by a debuting Steve Owusu, who put the league on notice with the all-important assist.

The Ghanaian international was introduced in the 76th minute, coming in for Tichaona Mabvura, and needed only six minutes to introduce himself.

Owusu found an unmarked Terrence Dzvukamanja on the right flank, who then fired home the decisive goal of the afternoon.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderayi Ndiraya, who has not hidden his intentions of winning the title this year, said the win was the first step towards their goal of lifting the title.

“This was an important win for us,” said Ndiraya.

“Important in the three points we collected, though we should not get too excited as this is only our eighth game of the season.

“I must be honest, this was not an easy game for us, but we continue to march on hoping that we will not fizzle out like we did last year,” said Ndiraya.

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu praised Ndiraya’s charges, but laid some of the blame on his own goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda.

“They played very well and scored a very beautiful goal which to me my goalkeeper could have done better to save.

“It’s always disheartening when your goalie is beaten from the near post,” said Ndlovu.

The coach could not hide his feelings over the wet field, calling on responsible authorities to look into the issue.

“These players are human beings who get injured and authorities should look into this issue of watering the field before matches.

“I am not bothered with it because it’s only a single match, but it’s something worth looking into,” he said.

Bosso started the game at lightning pace and could have gone a goal up in the second minute but Brian Banda’s free-kick hit the woodwork.

Ngezi Platinum managed to settle soon after, but failed to break the Highlanders backline led by Peter Mudhuva, while at the same time missing several clear-cut chances.

The resumption of the second half saw Highlanders regain control, with Newman Sianchali coming the closest to getting a goal. The Sunday Mail