Bomber calls out Chisora yet again!

By Langton Nyakwenda and Don Makanyanga



Zimbabwe heavyweight champion Elvis “Bomber” Moyo Friday night made an emphatic statement aimed at UK-based former Commonwealth champion Dereck Chisora.

The Bulawayo Bomber defeated Ukrainian heavyweight Maksym ‘Iron Max” Pedyura, knocking him out two minutes, 49 seconds into the first round.

“I am very happy that I managed to win, I expected him to resist but I came out faster than him and knocked him out.

“It’s a good thing for me, and like I said earlier this was my first step into Europe,” said the Bomber.

The “Bulawayo Bomber”, who first challenged Chisora after defending his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight belt in January against Congolose Kilola Lubika “Knife” Didier repeated the call, challenging Chisora to come home for a fight.

“Dereck Chisora should come and fight then after I knock him out he packs his bags and goes back to England,” declared the Bulawayo Bomber.

The super bantamweightfight which was the main drawcard of the evening, saw Tinashe “Chairman” Mwadziwana and Ronald Tamani squaring off.

The “Chairman”, as Mwadziwana is known in local boxing circles, stamped his authority in the ring as he was crowned Zimbabwe champion after the fifth round when Afonso Zvenyika protégé, Tamani, failed to cope with the new champion’s boxing prowess.

Tamani suffered a deep cut on his left eye, in the fifth round, leaving the officials with no option but to declare Mwadziwana the winner.

Mwadziwana, who was delighted with the win, revealed his disappointment at both his and Tamani’s failure to feature in international bouts, following last-minute withdrawals by their opponents.

“When we were preparing for the tournament, we were not looking forward to a national fight, but instead had our eyes on international bouts.

“Unfortunately, our opponents withdrew at the eleventh hour.

“I am very excited that I have won it, though,” said Mwadziwana.

Wesley McDade wowed the crowd, yet again, going on to score a knockout win in the second round.

His victim, during the super middleweight duel, was Republic of Congo’s Chris Bobo.

World Boxing Federation African cruiserweight champion Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda knocked out Republic of Congo’s Djokito Sakuji in another non-title bout of the night.

The only disappointment of the night came as Monalisa Sibanda, favourite during her lightweight title match, was knocked out after a minute, 40 seconds into the match against Chiedza Homakoma. The Sunday Mail