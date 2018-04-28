Zanu-PF reinstates disqualified Luveve MP

By Pamela Shumba

The Zanu-PF national leadership has reinstated one of the Members of Parliament from Bulawayo who had been disqualified from contesting in the Zanu-PF primary elections slated for tomorrow.

The party’s secretary for administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, yesterday said Luveve MP Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo had been reinstated and will take part in the primaries.

MP Mlilo was disqualified together with Pumula representative in the National Assembly Cde Godfrey Malaba and Nkulumane MP Killian Sibanda.

“MP Mlilo is one of the candidates whose clearances by the national leadership were pending. We’ve since cleared him and he’s not the only one.

“The national leadership has decided that he takes part in the primary elections and the decision is final,”said Dr Mpofu.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Callistus Nldovu, who announced the disqualification of the three MPs and five other candidates on Tuesday, said he was not aware that MP Mlilo had been reinstated.

“We’re not aware of the developments. If it’s true we’re yet to receive the information from the national leadership who make the final decision.

“The information we have is that MP Mlilo was disqualified from contesting in the primary elections and excluded from taking part in the elections,” said Prof Ndlovu.

MP Mlilo said the confusion was being created by malicious elements who did not want him to retain his seat.

“As far as I’m concerned, I was not disqualified because I was not officially informed. I only read about it in the papers.

This confusion is being caused by malicious elements in the party that are backbiting other party members for their own selfish reasons.

“My name was submitted together with other candidates and to my knowledge I was accepted at Politburo level. Unfortunately, there are people who want to create confusion in the party. I’m glad that the leadership has since rectified the anomaly,” said MP Mlilo.

He added that the developments had created confusion among party members in his constituency.

“I had to explain to party members, who had started complaining about the confusion, that I was still one of the candidates in Luveve constituency who will take part in the elections,” said MP Mlilo.

The candidates have been given the green light to start campaigning for the primaries, with those contesting for the same constituency expected to campaign together. The Chronicle