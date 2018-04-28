Templeman released on bail

Music promoter and disc jockey Simbarashe Maphosa popularly known as Godfather Templeman who is facing kidnapping charges has been freed on bail.

Maphosa, 40, was released on $100 bail by the High Court with conditions restraining him from interfering with the 16-year-old victim and to continue residing at his current address.

When he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande yesterday Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa applied to have the case deferred to May 24, because there were outstanding witness statements to be recorded.

“There is a witness in Beitbridge who is going to testify in the trial and the police are yet to record statements. Investigations in the matter are yet to be completed,” Gadzikwa said.

Gadzikwa alleged that Maphosa held the girl in his custody for three days without her parent’s knowledge and consent.

The court heard that between March 29 and 31, and in Beitbridge, Maphosa unlawfully detained the minor and deprived her freedom.

It was alleged that Maphosa travelled with the minor to Beitbridge and clocked three days with her without any communication with her parents.

According to State papers the girl was exposed to drugs and alcohol abuse.

Details of how the minor was located by her family leading to Maphosa’s arrest will be presented when the matter goes to trial.

The State affirms that Maphosa acted unlawfully.

Maphosa co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays and has assisted many upcoming Zimdancehall artistes. Daily News