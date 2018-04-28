MDC women fail to meet 50pc quota

Women in Nelson Chamisa’s MDC have failed to take up 50 percent of the parliamentary and council seats reserved for them.

This was revealed by the women assembly chairperson Lynett Karenyi-Kore who said besides failing to submit CVs, most women fear contesting against their male counterparts.

“We are far below 50 percent. Women didn’t submit their CVs to contest in the coming primary elections. Some did not submit CVs because they did not want to challenge sitting MPs. Most of the constituencies in MDC strongholds were taken by men.

“I think we are going to take 20 to 25 percent seats. Most of the seats we are taking are reserved for women. However, we are failing to fulfil the 50 percent share.

Like in Masvingo province, we (women) only have one constituency. The party must make decision to avoid conflict with aspiring male counterparts,” Karenyi-Kore said

She said the women’s assembly aims to increase women participation and representation in politics at all levels of decision-making in line with constitutional provisions that promote equality and equity.

Women still lag behind in leadership posts despite that 2013 Constitution having several sections that promote gender parity.

Section 17(1) of the Constitution stipulates that it is mandatory for the State to promote gender parity. Daily News