Leroy Gopal lands big role

Zimbabwe actor based in South Africa, Leroy Gopal has landed a role in a new Mzansi Magic drama, Abomama which is set to become another hit for the channel.

Gopal is one of the lead characters and has previously been getting small roles in other series.

This time he plays a doctor married to celebrity Khanyi Mbau (Tshidi) who in the drama forms part of the church prayer group that grapple with temptations, weaknesses, strengths, miracles and victories.

Some of the scenes between Gopal and Mbau turn steamy, but it seems she is hiding a secret.

Gopal’s mother in the drama series suspects that Mbau is misleading Gopal that the two children they have are his.

Tshidi (Mbau) is an approval seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife who’s married to a reputable doctor — Gopal.

“Set in Soweto and Ferndale, the Parental Advisory Productions-produced drama examines and challenges the ideas of faith and sin when four close women are sucked into the criminal underworld and forced to turn their stokvel into a money-laundering scheme,” the about information of the drama reads.

Gopal has been raising his profile in South Africa doing stage plays and has had some leading role in television series such as Home Affairs, One Way, Jozi H, Jacob’s Cross and Hola Pinji.

He has had minute roles in leading popular TV production Zabalaza.

One of his major roles came while studying for his honours degree in Performance and Motion Picture when Dion Opperman, the then producer of the soapie Backstage called him and got him to join the show.

He said the director told him he had written a character that “will show South Africa lover boys like never before.”

“The following year I started shooting Backstage playing Duma. Over time I had to learn to speak Tswana and Zulu and to sustain my performance and tailor-make it for the South African market,” Gopal told the Daily News in one interview. Daily News