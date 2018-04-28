Dynamos fans mull boycott

By Eddie Chikamhi

Stung by the poor run of their team this season, some Dynamos fans have decided to take the club’s leadership head-on by calling for a boycott of the team’s home matches beginning with the Castle Lager Premiership clash against Bulawayo City scheduled for Rufaro tomorrow.

They want to force the management to address problems bedevilling the club.

Dynamos have not won a match in the opening seven matches of the season.

Dynamos Harare Chapter chairman Khain Nyambuya, who was also voted interim chairman of the national supporters association, said the management was behind the problems.

“The big problem at Dynamos is poor corporate governance and for them to engage in such arrogance, it means they are still enjoying those gate takings.

“So we are going to boycott home games. But we will follow the team as usual for their away games. We are not going to stop.

“We really care for this team. That’s why we are trying to put in place all these measures for them to wake up and realise that the team is not doing well and that it does not belong where it is right now.

“As Dynamos we used to control Zimbabwean football and we were a force to reckon with in Africa as well. It’s a shame we are in this position,” said Nyambuya.

The supporters blame the management for the breakdown of Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa’s deal and the perennial loss of talented players to rivals.

The supporters yesterday held a press conference in Harare where they also announced they were forming a new executive committee independent of the club’s executive.

The new interim national executive committee of the Dynamos FC Combined Supporters Association is led by Nyambuya with Jubilee Mlilwana from Bulawayo the vice-chairperson.

Chitungwiza chapter chairman, Pozait Jotamu, was voted the new secretary-general while Solomon Mutsinze (Kwekwe) comes in as treasurer.

Brighton Fakalami is the organising secretary.

The supporters said they no longer recognise the national supporters committee led by Benjamin Munzara.

Bulawayo City are also struggling at the bottom end of the PSL log table.

Their coach, Darlington Dodo, has also been given an ultimatum after losing five of his seven matches.

“Obviously, we have said that every game that we play, no matter which team, they always give their best shot. I’m sure we are preparing for that,’’ said DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa. “We know they are going to come at us, they will come fighting, but we will give it our best. I think the boys are working flat out and everyone is itching to have his place in the team. We know where we are and everybody is aware of the predicament. We are trying to move away from it and we are saying the earlier the better.

“I think the difference between us and the other teams is that we have not been scoring goals regularly and today we saw goals coming (at training).

“We always believe that you play the way you train and you can only have hope if you see these youngsters scoring goals at training. I am hopeful we will turn the tide,” said Mutasa.

Winger Valentine Kadonzvo, defender Jimmy Tigere and creative midfielder Raphael Manuvire are set to miss the game because of injuries.

Skipper Ocean Mushure is likely to miss the match after he asked for leave to attend to personal issues this week and missed the greater part of the preparations.

Fixtures:

Today

Mutare City Rovers v FC Platinum (Vengere), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v CAPS United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v ZPC Kariba (Maglas)

Tomorrow

Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo) The Herald