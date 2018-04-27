Mutasa responds to ultimatum

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has vowed he will not be distracted by the three-match ultimatum that has been set by the club’s leadership for him to save his job as he remains positive his team will eventually find their groove.

The Glamour Boys host Bulawayo City at Rufaro this Sunday on the back of a candid meeting between the club’s executive and the technical team in response to the team’s poor showing after going seven games without a win in the opening matches of the season.

The leadership have demanded maximum points in the next three games, which also involve a trip to Chapungu, and a clash against cross-town rivals Harare City.

“I am starting to hear it from you and again from the grapevine. We had a meeting and we were never told anything of that sort,’’ said Mutasa.

“But like any other institution what probably is key is that we are on a rough patch and the only thing that you can think of is to move away from it. “That’s what we are thinking about for now.

“You hear people say a lot of things that are there or that are not there but as a professional coach what you really know is you are just as good as your last game. “So, probably for us, what is key is the first game against Bulawayo City.

“We cannot look at all the three games before we look at the match that is coming to us. We know where we are and we will do our best to try and move away from it. That’s probably what is key than talk of things that never came to us.’’

One of their own, Denver Mukamba, currently on loan at Makepekepe after he fell out with the technical team, inflicted their Derby defeat.

“We have accepted the result and we are moving on. Probably our response will be key. I think the boys are working flat out and everyone is itching to have his place in the team.

“We know where we are and everybody is aware of the predicament. We are trying to move away from it and we are saying the earlier the better.

“The difference between us and the other teams is that we have not been scoring goals regularly and today we saw goals coming (at training).

“We always believe that you play the way you train and you can only have hope if you see these youngsters scoring goals at training. I am very hopeful we will turn the tide.’’

Skipper Ocean Mushure is likely to miss the match against Bulawayo City after he asked for leave to attend to personal issues. Mushure only trained on Tuesday and was confirmed a huge doubt for the weekend game.

Winger Valentine Kadonzvo, defender Jimmy Tigere and creative midfielder Raphael Manuvire have also missed training because of injuries. Kadonzvo is battling a swollen ankle while Tigere has a rib problem.

Manuvire picked up a thigh injury while the medical team are also monitoring goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and Emmanuel Mandiranga. The Herald