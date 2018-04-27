Matsito son tells his story at Joy Centre

History of sungura music in Zimbabwe cannot be complete without mentioning Tedious Matsito and his Ngwenya Brothers.

With many hits like “Gede Mwana”, “Nyaradzo” and “Merenia” the sungura outfit entertained many Zimbabweans.

The group led by Matsito went down after an accident on their way from Mozambique when some band members died and their instruments were destroyed.

Since then they were on and off stage until Matsito suffered a stroke.

As brave as he is, the musician soldiered on with assistance from fellow musicians and promoters.

However, Matsito has admitted that the going is now tough on stage and has ordained his son Muchapedza (Jnr) to take over leadership of the band.

Muchapedza who is still a high school student said he has no option but to take on his father’s band to fend for the family and fund his father’s medical bills.

“Sometimes life teaches you the hard way but my father always tells me that a man should stand up and fight despite challenges that we come across,” he said.

The young man said he was not into music previously, but the situation forced him to learn the art.

He is doing live performances and tonight he will be performing at Club Joy Centre in Highfield.

“It is taking few promoters to understand me. Some look at the value of their money while others look at the situation I am into now,” he said.

Recently sungura giant Alick Macheso offered to assist the young musician to record his debut album at his Alema Studios in Chitungwiza.

Club Joy Centre owner David Mudzudzu said by assisting the young man they were also helping Tedious.

“Ngwenya brothers provided the much-needed entertainment in the country and what is happening to Matsito is sad.

“If we do not assist him then we are getting it wrong. Let’s assist the musician at all cost,” he said. The Herald