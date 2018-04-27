Hooker up for throwing client from 3rd floor

Abigail Chingwaru, 28, who resides at Hamilton Heights corner Mazowe Street and Hebert Chitepo, was advised to apply for bail at the High Court when she appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande yesterday because she faces a third schedule offence.

She is being charged with attempted murder. According to the State, the victim is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after sustaining serious head injuries.

Chingwaru will be in custody until May 10 pending commencement of trial.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on April 24 around 8 am, Tembo Kainson went to Hamilton Heights where Chingwaru pawns commercial sex services.

The court heard that Kaison had visited Chingwaru’s lodgings for an early morning sex romp. The court heard there was a scuffle over payment and Kainson was thrown through the third floor window and landed on the first floor.

Other occupants of the flat alerted the police, who called an ambulance that rushed Kainson to the hospital. DailyNews