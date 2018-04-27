Comic Pastor for Padziva One Big Party

Comedian Prosper Ngomashi, who is popularly known as Comic Pastor, will tomorrow grace One Big Party event at Padziva along Kirkman Road.

The place, which is close to Dzivaresekwa, has brought uptown entertainment to the ghetto with most people driving from leafy suburbs to reconnect with their roots.

Proprietor of the place, Benjy Nyandoro of Jive Zimbabwe, said they will continue organising top class entertainment to bring people of different backgrounds together.

One Big Party has been held at many upmarket places and it will be at Padziva for the next few months.

Comic Pastor is known for his comic jibes that have endeared him with many comedy followers. He is well known for his skits that are popular on social media platforms and is likely to spice the event in a comic way.

Nyandoro said bringing Comic Pastor to One Big Party was a way of reaching out to other arts genres.

“We usually host musicians at the event, but we know art is broader. As Jive Zimbabwe, we are geared to support artists from all genres and we are proud to bring a comedian to One Big Party. It is a big party and we anticipate a big crowd,” said Nyandoro.

“Padziva is a venue for people from various backgrounds and we want to make it a place to be. We are in the process of renovating the other part of the outdoor joint to create an ambiance that will enhance the nice facility that we already have.”

Many musicians are billed to perform at One Big Party with big names like Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu set to grace next editions of the event. The Herald