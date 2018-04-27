Bonang chosen to host Miss SA

Famed television presenter, Bonang Matheba, has been announced the host of the 2018 Miss South Africa pageant.

This year’s pageant will mark the 60th anniversary with the Diamond Jubilee spectacular set to take place on May 27 at Sun International’s new flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Times Square Casino, in Tshwane.

The event, which will be televised live and simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, sees 12 of the country’s most beautiful and accomplished women compete to take the crown and follow in the footsteps of Miss South Africa 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who went on to be crowned Miss Universe, and her successor, Adè van Heerden.

Bonang said she is delighted to be hosting the 2018 pageant.

“Having grown up watching the Miss South Africa pageant, I feel very honoured to be part of this two-hour spectacular in a year in which the South African institution celebrates a huge milestone anniversary”.

The Top 12 finalists competing for the crown will be revealed on May 3 and the winner will take home more than R3 million in a bouquet of prizes that makes the competition one of the richest pageants in the world.

“We’re working hard to ensure that the diamond jubilee will be a pageant to remember and are thrilled that Bonang is once again part of the team,” said Gareth Flusk from Sun International on behalf of the Miss South Africa Organisation.

