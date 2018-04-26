Sex pest struck to death

A 30-year-old Chipinge woman has been arrested for fatally striking her ex-lover, who was pestering her for sex, with an iron bar. Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said the incident happened on Sunday at Musapingura Village under Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge.

“I can confirm the arrest of Stella Mbambo (30) of Musapingura Village, Chipinge, who allegedly murdered Peter Chakora Kumbi (65) of the same village,” said Asst Insp Chananda.

“On April 22, the two were together watching television with Violet Dekesa (40) at Dekesa’s homestead. At around 9.30pm, Mbambo left for home, which is about 700 metres away from Dekesa’s place. A few minutes later, Chakora Kumbi is said to have followed her home.”

It is believed that upon arrival at Mbambo’s place, Chakora Kumbi started pestering her for sex.

An incensed Mbambo reportedly took an iron bar and struck him several times all over the body and he sustained head injuries, broken legs and arms.

He resultantly collapsed and died on the spot.

Mbambo’s neighbour, Temba Mhonondo, who heard the disturbing noises, rushed to the scene and found Chakora Kumbi already dead.

Mhonondo made a report to the police at Middle Sabi Police Station, leading to Mbambo’s arrest.

Asst Insp Chananda urged members of the public who are experiencing challenges in their relationships to go for counselling.

“We are advising people to seek counselling from other family members, church leaders or traditional leaders when disputes arise,” he said.

“Fighting is never a solution, but results in unnecessary loss of lives and injuries, which also result in offenders being jailed.” The Herald