Murwira on recovery path

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars fullback Godknows Murwira will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his comeback as he is still to fully recover from the injuries he sustained in a freak accident early this month.

The former Dynamos star sustained an injury on his knee when he was involved in an accident after his team’s 1-0 victory away to Nichrut during the Easter holidays.

He had been expected to return to training last week, but the injury seems to be more complicated than first imagined.

Murwira’s coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, told The Herald the player was expected not to play any role in the team in the next two weeks.

“Goddie (Murwira) is on recovery path. He sustained a deep cut on his knee after he was involved in a freak accident after the team played Nichrut in Gweru over the Easter holidays.

“We thought he would need just two weeks to recover, but the doctors have advised him to wait until he fully recovers before coming back to training.

“He is a good player and we always need his services, but in his absence, we have quite some able replacements who are doing the job to our satisfaction.

“At the moment, Murwira (Godknows) is being monitored by the medical staff, but in two weeks’ time we are expecting him back in training,” he said.

In Murwira’s absence, Ndiraya has been deploying Kelvin Bulaji in the right-back position where he has done well in a back-four which also include captain Liberty Chakoroma, Keith Murera and Frank Makarati.

The Mhondoro team face an intense test this Saturday at their Baobab fortress when they take on in-form Highlanders, whom they lead by two points.

Bosso, just like Ngezi Platinum Stars, are yet to lose a game.

Ndiraya’s side have not lost a game in 28 matches in the top-flight league at their fortress.

“Highlanders is a good team who can beat anyone in the league. They have some impressive youngsters who have set the league alight,” said Ndiraya.

“I have so much respect, not just for the team, but for their coach Madinda Ndlovu as well.

“We are still unbeaten in the league and they are also yet to taste defeat. That tells a lot about how good they are as a team. Actually, the game is going to be tough as both teams are playing fantastic football this season.

“But, we will approach the game the way we have approached other games. We are a team on a mission and we need to respect our opponents, but we must believe in our capabilities. The marathon is still in its early stages. It is normally characterised by see-saw affairs. Today, this team is leading and tomorrow the other is on top. What is more important, I think, is for us to keep a spot among the leading lot.’’ The Herald