Muchinguri-Kashiri lambasts Zanu PF chaos

MUTARE – Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has publicly admitted to the chaos characterising the party’s primary elections.

This comes amid indications that some candidates that had been barred from contesting in the primaries on Sunday have bounced back into contention.

Prominent among them are Misheck Mugadza in Mutasa South and Misheck Mataranyika in Makoni South.

This followed intense lobbying by the aspiring legislators and their supporters to have their curricula vitarum reinstated.

Mataranyika confirmed that he had been cleared to contest after he sought to understand the reasons for his disqualification.

“I had not been told why I had been disqualified but as I sought the answers I was informed that everything had been sorted and I was free to contest,” a jubilant Mataranyika said.

Zanu PF officials in Mutasa South also confirmed the edition of Mugadza on the primary election ballot yesterday.

There has been a mixed bag of reactions following the publication of a list of candidates authorised by the politburo to contest in the primaries on Sunday.

While some protested the supreme decision-making body in-between congresses’ decision to allow some of the individuals who had been barred by their respective provinces to contest in the primaries, others were peeved by its decision to disallow certain people from running in the polls.

Muchinguri-Kashiri has acknowledged that there was rampant cheating in the campaigns, which threatens the party’s chances at the 2018 watershed election.

“Cheating is rampant. So, we have problems,” she said during a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held on Monday.

“Help your chairpersons so that the work is completed. We don’t have time… from here go and resolves problems in your areas or else you will end up with wrong candidates,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

She said some of the people participating in the elections were actively involved in the vetting processes, something that could have contributed to the disqualification of their rivals.

“ . . . suspicions will come when the person contesting is the one responsible for vetting the cells. How do you defend it when a contestant is compiling the electoral college? There is no fairness,” she added.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was aware of all the shenanigans being employed by contestants but warned that they were playing into the hands of the opposition if the rot is not corrected.

“…We know what is happening here, we are not dumb, we know what is happening…

“I’m the chairperson and (because) come from here and I don’t want to be embarrassed. We play games and we know them. We know Tingo-ringo…

“Don’t play with people, they love us but don’t take them for granted. I’m begging you…,” she pleaded during the PCC meeting.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said candidates should not fight dirty as they would expose the party’s weaknesses to the opposition.

“That’s why it was recommended that you should also campaign together so that we stay united as a family,” she said. Daily News