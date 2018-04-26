Chitembwe credits his troops

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says his players should get the credit for their steady start in the Castle Lager Premiership campaign and their professionalism means they won’t underrate any side in the league.

The Green Machine have won three, drawn three and lost once in their seven league matches and are coming from a morale-boosting win in the Harare Derby.

They next face newboys Nichrut at Ascot, where Chitembwe and his men celebrated winning the league championship in 2016.

Denver Mukamba scored the goal that made the difference for CAPS United in the Harare Derby and Chitembwe still has to field his former skipper Method Mwanjali and midfielder Ronald Chitiyo.

Mukamba arrived at the Green Machine as an outcast, having been dumped by his club Dynamos, and Chitembwe has been showering him with love. The coach said Mwanjali and Chitiyo will play at some stage of the campaign.

“They are doing well, Mwanjali and Chitiyo, and at the moment the team is very competitive and I believe in continuity,’’ said Chitembwe.

“They will have a chance to play at some point. It’s just that at the moment the team is competitive and they have to earn the right to play. Competition is healthy and it’s always good to have depth as it gives us more options and makes the club better.’’ Chitembwe said credit should always go to the players.

“It’s down to the players and they have been down to earth and as a coach I am happy and I give them credit for all the hard work,’’ said Chitembwe. “I give credit to them for taking advice. It’s all about striking the right chords, to demand results and also show the boys some love.’’

Chitembwe said he has a lot of respect for his next opponents who are under an experienced coach, John Nyikadzino, and they cannot be taken lightly.

“I think we have some understanding of the team as they have some former Premiership players in their side and that calls for us to respect them,’’ he said. “The team has an experienced coach in Nyikadzino and they have players like David Boriwondo, Asani Nhongo, Farai Vimisai among others.

“As professionals, we don’t underrate any team and we are always under pressure as is the case in any sport.’’ The Herald