Bonne reinvents self at Leyton

Warriors forward Macauley Bonne has attracted the interest of former English Premiership side Portsmouth following a brilliant season in which he broke the 20-goal barrier for his Conference side Leyton Orient.

Bonne, who now has scored 24 goals in all competitions, wrapped up a fine season for himself this week when he won a double at the club’s end-of-season awards.

The 22-year-old forward was voted the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

The awards were presented before kick-off of their mid-week game against Maidenhead United.

Although, Orient have missed the promotion play-offs and are currently perched in the mid-table, Bonne has managed to illuminate the National League with his goal-scoring prowess.

According to reports in The Sun newspaper, his exploits have attracted interest from League One (English third-tier) sides Portsmouth, Shrewsbury and Burton, who play in the Championship League, which is the second-tier of English football.

Bonne made a surprise decision when he joined the lower league side Orient on a two-year contract last season.

The striker said he was keen to get game time after he found himself being frozen out at Colchester United.

The move appears to have worked out for him and now the trio of Football League sides are believed to be plotting a summer move for the 22-year-old Zimbabwe international.

They reckon he can follow the exploits of England and Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy by moving through the divisions from the National Conference.

Bonne already has experience in the Football League after starting his career at Colchester.

The Zimbabwe international scored his 21st league goal on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Wrexham.

“Non-league scoring sensation Macauley Bonne has three clubs in the Football League chasing him. The Leyton Orient striker has smashed through the 20-goal barrier at Brisbane Road this season.

“He scored seven goals at League One level before finding his feet with Orient. But the forward now has just one year left on his current deal and could soon be on the move.

“The O’s will weigh up cashing in on Bonne or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time. Clubs are set to finalise their transfer plans when they know if they are preparing for the Championship or League One,” reported The Sun. The Herald