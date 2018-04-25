Uebert Angel in call for peaceful election

As Zimbabwe heads for watershed elections in the next three months, businessman/preacher Uebert Angel has called on Christians in and out of the country to pray for a free and fair election.

In a post on his Instagram account, the Spirit Embassy: Goodnews Church founder wrote;

“This minute serves to encourage all well meaning Christians and citizens of my beloved nation, whether in the country or living abroad to pray for our beloved country during this election period.

“For Zimbabwe to have free and fair elections certain civil liberties, such as the freedoms of speech, association and assembly, are required to foster such.

“I am profoundly encouraged that so far all the political actors in the country including the sitting President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, have called for a peaceful election.

“However each one of us has a role to play in ensuring that we move in the same direction as a nation. It is then paramount to pray and work towards the removal of all the conflicts that have stalled development in our nation and realise that old adage ‘united we stand and divided we fall’.

“In the same vein I pray and encourage all the political leaders, community leaders and business leaders to continue preaching peace and unity. The last few months have shown that where there is a will there is a way. I also would like to encourage other church leaders in the country not only to play a role in preaching peace and unity but strive physically to work towards encouraging the following:

* Working towards imperial electoral frameworks

* Working towards credible electoral administration

* Working towards effective oversight of electoral processes

* Working towards having the electorate Informed and active in the process

* Working towards an environment that encourages representatives and competitive multi-party systems

* Working towards the inclusion of women, the disadvantaged groups including the less privileged of our great nation

* E.t.c