Luke Tamborinyoka: Court case changes nothing, MDC-T is on the roll

By Luke Tamborinyoka

The High court judgement by Justice Francis Bere may have allowed expelled members of the MDC-T to continue to abuse the party’s name, logo, trademark and symbols but it does not in any way change the political reality on the ground.

The political reality is that Dr. Khupe and her cabal remain expelled from the party and recalled from Parliament by the legitimate organs of the party and that the party continues to be on the roll.

The massive turn-out at President Adv. Nelson Chamisa’s rallies is testimony to the fact and the political reality obtaining on the ground.

As for Justice Bere’s judgement, we believe it is political, controversial, appealable and contestable.

In the court of public opinion, Zimbabweans are clear that the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance are the only games in town.

The party will do all in its power to stop the abuse of its name, logo, trademark and symbols in line with the resolution of the party’s national council.

On the ground, President Adv. Chamisa is continuing with his huge, popular and well-attended rallies in the country’s rural areas.

Behold the new!

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications