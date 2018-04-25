Khama Billiat contract matter closed, says Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said he is annoyed by repeated questions about the future of Khama Billiat and says the matter is now closed.

“We’ve spoken about the Khama story repeatedly. We are getting bored about Khama. The story of Khama, let’s not talk about because it’s annoying having to give the same answer,” said Mosimane.Billiat is set to leave the club at the end of the season after failing to renew his contract.

He has been determined to depart Sundowns at the end of the season and linked with a possible move to Zamalek of Egypt at the end of the season.

But he is more likely going to Qarabag in Azerbaijan, who competed last year in the Champions League.

Billiat has spent the last four seasons at Sundowns, already winning two league titles and helping the Pretoria club to the 2016 African Champions League title. He has more than 50 goals for the club in all competitions.

Sundowns had been trying to persuade him to renew his contract but Billiat refused, seeking to let it expire so that he can move on a free transfer. — Supersport.