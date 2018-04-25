Gangster ‘killer’ surrenders self to police

By Codelia Mondela

Police in Bulawayo have solved the mystery of a suspected gangster who was found dead recently and arrested his friend for allegedly killing him. Dumisani Nyathi (22) of Vundu flats in Makokoba was found dead on April 13, two days after he was allegedly stabbed.

Two friends, Mbonisi Tatenda Moyo (33) from Pumula Old suburb and Menzi Ncube, suspected to be part of his gang, who were with him on the day, went missing.

Moyo yesterday appeared in court after surrendering himself to the police. Ncube is still on the run.

Moyo was not asked to plead to murder charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who remanded him in custody to May 8.

The magistrate asked how he was arrested and Moyo said he turned himself over to the police.

“I was in Botswana and when I returned, I went to the police where I was told that my friend had died. I was told that I was the cause of his death,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on April 10 this year, the three were drinking beer at Club Royal Nightclub along Lobengula Street and Third Avenue mapping out robbery strategies.

“At around 2AM, the trio left their drinking spot together with a mission of locating some victims to rob. On their way and between Barbourfields and Entumbane suburbs, the now deceased had a misunderstanding with the accused and Menzi Ncube,” he said.

“This resulted in the duo stabbing the now deceased to death. After noticing that the now deceased was dead, the two dumped his body in a thicket nearby.

“The following day, the accused person fled to Botswana and the body of the deceased was discovered on April 13 by Lancelot Chidende under the thicket. It had two stab wounds, one on the right shoulder and another on the right arm.”

The two allegedly called Nyathi’s brother on the day they stabbed him and said he had been hurt. They allegedly switched off their phones after the call and skipped the border to Botswana. The Chronicle