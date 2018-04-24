VIDEO: Donel Mangena performs for the Queen

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Voice UK runner up, Zimbabwean Donel Mangena, is living the dream as over the weekend, he had the privilege to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Donel, who was a darling of the competition that he narrowly lost, shared the stage with international stars such as Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting and Shaggy.

Before the performance, Donel had a chance to meet Prince Harry and his fiancé actress Meghan Markle, who wrote a letter to him requesting that he performs at his grandmother’s birthday party.

After Donel met the couple, Prince Harry introduced the 16-year-old who grew up in Bulawayo on stage to perform Pharell William’s song Happy, with a full orchestra as his band.

His father Nkosana shared the video of Donel’s performance on his Facebook page, describing the moment as heart warming.

“I must say I got emotional the moment Prince Harry introduced Donel to perform ‘Happy’ for Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. #TheQueens92ndBirthdayParty,” he posted.Donel’s performance was broadcast live on BBC.

The video has since garnered over 40 000 views, 2 000 likes and nearly 1 000 shares.

Donel said: “Wow!!! I loved that! What an absolute pleasure to be invited by HRH Prince Harry to perform for the Queen’s birthday. It was an honour to get to meet him and be introduced on stage. A day I’ll never forget. . . I had so much fun!”

