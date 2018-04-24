Kell Brook doubts Amir Khan is keen for all-British clash

By Rory O’Callaghan | BBC |

Kell Brook says he is “hungry for blood” but doubts if Amir Khan will agree to face him in his next fight. Khan ended his near two-year break from boxing in spectacular fashion on Saturday by stopping Phil Lo Greco inside 40 seconds, with Brook watching from ringside at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

The two British fighters traded insults in the ring after the bout, with Khan claiming he is “chasing” Brook after joining Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

However, Brook insists he is the only one pushing for the fight and doubts if Khan has any real desire to face him in the ring.

“He didn’t have any eye contact with me when I got into the ring,” Brook told Sky Sports. “He said ‘I only signed with Eddie [Hearn] to get the fight with you, I’m running to you’, and then he turned around and ran away!

“He says he’s running to me, well Amir – I’m here.”

Khan marked his comeback to the ring with a devastating first-round knockout

Brook added: “I don’t think he fancies it. He can see in my eyes that I’m a possessed man. I’m hungry for blood. He knows that I’m coming to bring it. I’m no Lo Greco, I’m the Special One.

“I’m going in there to do some damage.”

Brook insists the potential fight against Khan could sell out Wembley, and admits he is desperate to fight at the home of English football before his career is finished.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” said the Sheffield-born fighter.

“It would be a dream to box at Wembley. I’m sure he’d love that the same way as me. When our careers are over it is going to be great to look back and tick that box.

“It would be bigger than Bramall Lane, I have to say that. Fighting down at Wembley in front of all those people, it doesn’t get any bigger.”