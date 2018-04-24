HEXCO results out

The Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for March/April 2018 are out. The overall pass rate this year is 71 percent.

In a statement last night, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Secretary Dr Desire Sibanda said all centres were advised to collect results from their respective regions as of Thursday, April 26 2018.

Dr Sibanda thanked lecturers, students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system.

“The overall pass rate for March/April 2018 is 71 percent,” said Dr Sibanda. There has been a noticeable decline in the pass rate from last year’s 76 percent. The Herald