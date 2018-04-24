Ex-Miss Zim Bongani Dhlakama is pregnant!

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former Miss Zimbabwe Bongani Dhlakama is an expectant mother as she was spotted in Bulawayo over the weekend with a bulging baby bump.

The beauty was one of the guests at the Cresta Churchill Arms hotel re-launch where management was showing businesspeople their newly renovated rooms on Friday.Dhlakama, who has been reclusive for the past months, was seen on the red carpet spotting a white dress with the baby bump protruding for all and sundry to see.

When Dhlakama, who is in a relationship with Bongani Conrad Ndlovu, saw that Chronicle Showbiz’s lens was aimed at her, she tried her best using her black hand-bag to hide the bun in the oven.

However, as people were soaking in the atmosphere around the venue, Dhlakama decided to sit down on a chair, perhaps exhausted after a long day at work. She was looking gorgeous and her pregnancy gave her a glow and aura that enhanced her already beautiful features showing being an expectant mother suited her.

Also, this glow, according to scientists, is a sign that she is in her second trimester because hormones are partly responsible and an increase in blood volume also brings more blood to the skin, giving it a radiant look.

Contacted for comment, Dhlakama said she was going to phone this reporter to reveal more details of the pregnancy, but did not.

Meanwhile, former Miss Carnival Zimbabwe, Dananai Chipunza, got married at the weekend. Her boyfriend of four years only referred to as Nigel paid lobola for her on Sunday as she was celebrating her birthday.Sharing the news with friends on her Facebook page, Chipunza, a chef who has also been reclusive for the past year after having suffered gas burns, wrote: “Best birthday present ever my husband.

“Nigel brought home the cows on the same day we met four years ago. Fast forward three years of friendship and a year of dating and he has honoured my family and made us a part of his.

“Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for being my everything. . . Happy birthday to me.” The Chronicle