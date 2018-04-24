Chitembwe happy with his project

By Eddie Chikamhi

Lloyd Chitembwe, who ended CAPS United’s lengthy wait for the league title two years ago, says he is beginning to see his team taking the shape he wants to challenge for honours again this season. The Green Machine edged a tight Harare Derby 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday with Denver Mukamba scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

The victory took the Green Machine’s points tally to 12 and left them fifth on the log standings.

They have only lost once this season, a shock 1-2 away defeat to the in-form Triangle at Gibbo where they conceded a late goal after a defensive blunder.

However, the defence, built around veterans Stephen Makatuka and Dennis Dauda, whose return to the Green Machine has brought stability, came out of the Harare Derby with a clean sheet. Chitembwe said there were still a lot of battles along the way.

“One game does not determine your destiny. We still have plenty of games to play,’’ he said.

‘‘This is just a small distance we have covered in a long journey. So we are not really overawed by this result.

‘‘I think we have equally more important games to come.’’

Mukamba, on loan at CAPS United from Dynamos, was the hero with the goal that made all the difference.

Chitembwe was rewarded for the gamble he took to bring the Dynamos outcast into the Green Machine fold after he had been hounded out of the Glamour Boys.

The coach has been working to help Mukamba revive his game and, in only his second start in the league, the midfielder scored for the Green Machine.

With the platinum miners, Ngezi and FC Platinum, favoured to win the league championship this year, it appears Makepekepe will be the side who will provide the capital’s biggest challenge for honours.

Chitembwe has taken the opposite route to the one which his DeMbare counterpart, Lloyd Mutasa, is taking by investing in a number of seasoned players.

Soon, former captain Method Mwanjali, will be back in the fold.

Midfield dynamo, Ronald ‘‘Rooney’’ Chitiyo is also set to return to the fold.

CAPS United are nine points clear of their fading rivals Dynamos.

Mutasa said he will continue to soldier on.

“I am a professional coach, I wouldn’t want to play a blame game. When we lose we lose as a team. The chances came to different youngsters and here and there they are bound to miss,’’ he said.

“Quality (Kangadze), on the positive, he was getting into those scoring positions. ‘Probably the finishing wasn’t directly proportional to the chances that we got as a team. When we look at Dynamos we don’t look at individuals and probably pinpoint at players.

‘‘It’s our duty as coaches to try and mould them into better players than criticise them.’’

Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa, who was the leading scorer for DeMbare last season before he fell out with the Glamour Boys, watched the Harare Derby from the terraces. The Herald