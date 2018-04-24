Bosso test Ngezi pedigree

By Tadious Manyepo

After passing another tough test with flying colours on Sunday, where they were powered by a huge crowd, Highlanders take their resurgence to Baobab this weekend for a top-of-the-table Castle Lager Premiership showdown against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Madinda Ndlovu watched his men fall behind, in a league match, for the first time this season and then power their way back to victory against a stubborn Shabanie Mine.

The Zvishavane miners have been reserving their best against the giants of the domestic Premiership after coming from three goals down to force a draw against Dynamos at Rufaro.

They also snatched a point from Ngezi Platinum at Maglas.

Last year, they went to Barbourfields and beat Bosso in a league match but this is a different Highlanders side that has been charming their fans.

And Madinda was happy with the way they responded after falling behind to a goal by Donald Makuwe to win the game through goals by Peter Muduhwa, Newman Sianchali and the outstanding Brian Banda.

“The first 20 minutes was total hell for us. It was pressure that we’ve never experienced since we started this league (campaign),’’ said Madinda.

“I was happy that the boys did not give in to the pressure. That goal by Shabanie nearly destroyed us because this was the first time we had to come from behind and I didn’t know how my boys were going to react.’’

Bosso’s character, which has seen them beat Dynamos in Harare, comes under the microscope when they face the only other team still to taste defeat in the race this Saturday.

Ngezi Platinum needed a late controversial goal to beat plucky visitors Mutare City 2-1 in their last match.

“My team didn’t play very well in the game against Mutare City,’’ said Ndiraya.

“We struggled for consistence in all departments. Actually the game was not as easy as we had imagined.

“Mutare City is a good side who are tactically very disciplined. They gave us a good run for our money. It was not easy to get the points. But, well there is no bad win.

“What is very important at the end of the day is the points which we managed to scrap up from the game right at the end. It was not easy to break a disciplined side like Mutare City but, at the end, what is important is the win, we don’t care how we won, the three points is all that matters.

“Even in the games which we have played very well, including the one we drew against Shabanie, we played very well but you see at the end we didn’t get what we wanted. I am happy that we managed to respond against Mutare City.’’

He said the game against Highlanders will be tough but his team will try to stick to their game plan as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

“Highlanders are one of the most impressive teams in the league at the moment as shown by the impressive results they have posted so far this season.

“Our game will surely be explosive, one of the toughest, but we will try to play our normal game and see what happens,” he said.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mutare City Rovers v FC Platinum (Vengere), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v CAPS United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v ZPC Kariba (Maglas)

Sunday

Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo)

The Herald