Zambezi House ropes in Carl Joshua

By Leonard Ncube

Award-winning stand-up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has been appointed the new general manager for Zambezi House in Victoria Falls.

He replaces Dionne Mutsonziwa who has joined Victoria Falls Safari Lodge as head of its newly refurbished club and starts on May 1.

Ncube, who has been co-hosting Breeze FM’s morning show — Morning-oa-Tunya with Leslie Phiri, started at Zambezi House on Tuesday and promised to transform Zambezi House into a home of stand-up comedy and training centre for tourism.

He relocated to Victoria Falls with wife Nelsy a few months ago.

Besides bringing a comic element to the restaurant and club which of late has been the place to be in Victoria Falls, Ncube is expected to bring change to the eatery’s dishes.

Ncube who is very active on social media, is also expected to use his skills to market Zambezi House.

The manager has already established a website — #Victoria Falls 365 and Camp Feel Good to promote tourism.

Ncube said Zambezi House is the dream house for his plans, which include building a 2 000-seater theatre (Build a Dome) for comedy.“I am now the new general manager for Zambezi House and the idea is to change the experience of being in Victoria Falls. We certainly would like to become a tourist attraction offering much more than food, drink and entertainment.

“The restaurant will now be the centre of training hospitality staff and Zambezi House will be the official home of stand-up comedy,” said Ncube. The Chronicle