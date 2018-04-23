Miss Beitbridge 2018 crowned

By Thupeyo Muleya

Vivacious model, Ruvimbo Mukandatsama (19) was crowned Miss Beitbridge 2018 at a colourful event held at Purple Heart Hall in the border town on Friday evening.

Mukandatsama shrugged off stiff challenge from seven other supermodels among them Amanda Makate (17).

Makate was crowned the first princess, Miss Talent and the People’s Choice while the duo of Carolis Moyo (17) and Samukeliso Nyathi (23) settled for the second princess and Miss Personality respectively.

The other finalists include Roynah Kassim (18), Alethia Shumba (23), Valentine Makere (19) and Charlyn Muleya (21).

According to the show organisers, the pageant was held to fundraise and mobilise resources for Project School Run under The Watchmen Trust, which seeks to assist the Elementary students with money for fees and uniforms.

The panel of judges included former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma who runs a modelling agency, Open Eye Studio based in Bulawayo, Bertah Mutowembwa (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) and Brenda Maworere, a seasoned supermodel.

Entertainment was provided by local artistes Mic Charmer, Templeton, The Hoxers, Sean Dhliwayo and Prince Adrea.

The pageant winners apart from the cash prizes, won a one-year modelling contract with Open Eye Studio.The winners will also compete at another pageant to be held in Cape Town soon.

Project Runway co-ordinator MissVanessa Mbedzi who is also a supermodel and former Miss Zimbabwe USA and Miss Africa USA 2012, said the event was a great success and will be held annually. The Chronicle