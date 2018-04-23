Judgment will be passed at the South Gauteng High Court today or Wednesday in the application by Ajax Cape Town over the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro to play for the team.

The matter was heard on Thursday and Friday‚ with the judge adjourning for a final decision.“Judgment will be on Monday or Wednesday‚” Premier Soccer League (PSL) communications manager Luxolo September said.

Ajax are trying to have the decision of arbitrator Nassir Cassim that the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) did not have jurisdiction to rule that Ndoro was eligible to play for Ajax reviewed.

Cassim also referred the matter to Fifa’s Player’s Status Committee‚ who on April 13 sent the matter back to the South African Football Association (Safa) to find an arbitrator who could settle it.

The matter‚ related to a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ was originally decided in favour of Ajax by the DRC on January 31‚ who ruled the Zimbabwean striker was eligible to play for the Urban Warriors.

The PSL appealed that decision at Safa arbitration‚ which‚ on March 28‚ referred the matter to Fifa.

Fifa referred the matter back to Safa to be dealt with internally in South Africa.Ndoro played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed for and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

He signed for Ajax in late December and has played seven games for them since. — TimesLIVE