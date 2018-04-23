Abortion teacher fired: Ministry probe nails student teacher despite acquittal

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

A student from Hillside Teachers’ College who was involved in a sex scandal had a short-lived career as he was fired for being irresponsible and taking advantage of one of his pupils at Emganwini High School.

Humphrey Hubelihle Sifani (20) got in trouble after impregnating his Form Three girlfriend (17) and administering unknown tablets into her private parts to terminate the pregnancy.

He convinced the girl to abort saying it was the only way to avoid serious repercussions with school authorities.

However, he was unfortunate as the girl became seriously ill and spilled the beans, exposing the teacher’s antics.

Though Sifani was acquitted on charges of unlawfully and intentionally terminating a pregnancy when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube who cited that there was not enough evidence, he was not off the hook as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education carried out their own investigations.

According to a source from the school, Sifani got discharged at the courts, but investigators from the ministry compiled a report which finally resulted in him being fired.

“The fact that he took advantage of a vulnerable girl was a crime and soon after being dismissed, he skipped the country to South Africa,” the source said.Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Olicah Kaira confirmed that the ministry of education carried its own investigations.

“As a ministry we did our part by doing investigations and the findings were sent to Hillside Teachers’ College.

Hillside Teachers’ College principal Edward Gumpo declined comment on the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Development Permanent Secretary Desire Sibanda were fruitless as he was said to be in a meeting.

Sifani was on teaching practice at Emganwini High School when he proposed love to a Form Three pupil.

The girl accepted the proposal and the two love birds started playing the adult game.

After a few months, the girl started missing her monthly periods which was an indication she was pregnant and in November she confirmed the pregnancy to her boyfriend.

Sifani had to be a schemer and told the girl that they had to get rid of the pregnancy as it was going to affect her studies and his job.

He then brought unknown tablets and inserted them into the girl’s privates on four different occasions, terminating the pregnancy.

The matter came to light when the girl fell sick and was referred to hospital. She opened up to her guardian and the matter was reported to the police. B-Metro