Wither not the West – Poem by Patience Muyeye

Wither not the West
By Patience Muyeye
From civilisation in Zimbabwe to the enlightened thinking
Which was anchored on missionary schools and universities
To mission hospitals that never miss actions on compassion
Zimbabwe still need your assistance and unwavering support
Rise Zimbabwe rise beyond man made barriers and overcome
Decades and decades of looting and thieving
Western powers do not ditch Zimbabwe in the dungeon of waste
Reconsider your ability to build a nation that shine beyond our comprehension
Only invest when Zimbabwe insist on free and fair elections
Be the engine facilitating the accurate and correct elections
Push Zimbabwe towards the jurisdiction of justice and fairness
Plant your wisdom of democracy dominance and uproot corruption
Faint not on the last hurdle to resuscitate ailing Zimbabwe
Patience Muyeye is a passionate advocate of human rights and an activist who wants to change Zimbabwe. She is a poet as well and a strong campaigner, demonstrator for justice and fairness.