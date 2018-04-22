Episodes of Zimbabwe – Poem by Patience Muyeye

Episodes of Zimbabwe

By Patience Muyeye

The drama that infected Zimbabwe is too blurred to

Diagnose a genuine new roadmap of the government

From the redefined military takeover that sounded awkward

To the false jubilations that flowed camouflaged in rays of hopes

It seems the wheels of change have been grounded to a halt

The sour taste of looming elections already eclipsing fairness

Zimbabwe seems to be a zombie stuck in the spheres of yesteryears

The unreconciled economic mess to the dilapidated agricultural reforms

The solutions of Zimbabwe lies beyond free and fair elections

The mining industry has failed to manipulate the rising mineral prices

And resuscitate the ailing industry that is on the edge to collapse

Hospitals are still lying in coma of mismanagement and in need of cash injections

As the appalling patient experiences has been stretched beyond recovery

Electricity is still electrifying people with tonnes of sorrow and emptiness

And the sewage system is still waging a war against the change in the air

Masses of regrets are now re-entering the arteries of hope triggering disillusion

Patience Muyeye is a passionate advocate of human rights and an activist who wants to change Zimbabwe. She is a poet as well and a strong campaigner, demonstrator for justice and fairness.