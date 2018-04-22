Episodes of Zimbabwe – Poem by Patience Muyeye

Episodes of Zimbabwe
By Patience Muyeye
The drama that infected Zimbabwe is too blurred to
Diagnose a genuine new roadmap of the government
From the redefined military takeover that sounded awkward
To the false jubilations that flowed camouflaged in rays of hopes
It seems the wheels of change have been grounded to a halt
The sour taste of looming elections already eclipsing fairness
Zimbabwe seems to be a zombie stuck in the spheres of yesteryears
The unreconciled economic mess to the dilapidated agricultural reforms
The solutions of Zimbabwe lies beyond free and fair elections
The mining industry has failed to manipulate the rising mineral prices
And resuscitate the ailing industry that is on the edge to collapse
Hospitals are still lying in coma of mismanagement and in need of cash injections
As the appalling patient experiences has been stretched beyond recovery
Electricity is still electrifying people with tonnes of sorrow and emptiness
And the sewage system is still waging a war against the change in the air
Masses of regrets are now re-entering the arteries of hope triggering disillusion
Patience Muyeye is a passionate advocate of human rights and an activist who wants to change Zimbabwe. She is a poet as well and a strong campaigner, demonstrator for justice and fairness.