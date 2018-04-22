Chiefs shock FC Platinum

By Ngqwele Dube

Bulawayo Chiefs…………………………………………………………………………………..…………….. (2) 2

FC Platinum……………………………………………………………………………………………..……….. 0



Premier Soccer League debutants Bulawayo Chiefs pulled a shocker when they handed champions FC Platinum their first defeat of the season with two first half goals in an evenly balanced match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Goals from captain, Kundishora Chakanyuka and Moses Majika gave the newcomers a deserved victory that has given a boost to their confidence as they seek their place among the big boys. FC Platinum, who headed into the game bubbling with confidence as they topped the league and were yet to taste defeat, dominated the early exchanges as they sought to stamp their authority.

The home side, however, did not panic but instead took the game to the defending champions leading to a see-saw affair as both sides sought the opener. FC Platinum’s Winton Mhango gave Chiefs their first goal when he failed to clear the ball just outside the arc of the penalty box and Farai Matare blocked the clearance which fell into the path of Chakanyuka who beat the advancing goalkeeper, Francis Tizayi.

The goal gave Amakhosi Amahle confidence and they bossed Platinum around although the champions showed composure, creating chances of their own. Mkhokheli Dube nearly pulled off an equaliser in the 45th minute when Last Sithole let the ball pass him probably thinking his goalkeeper, Kelvin Nyoni was unchallenged but the veteran striker came in from behind to sweep away the ball but an acute angle made it difficult for him to score into an empty net and the ball drifted away for a goal kick.

At the opposite end, Brighton Manhire was fouled on the edge of the box and despite being closer to the action, referee Martin Chivandire waved play on and it had to take assistant referee, Oscar Bumhe to make the call in injury time.

Majika stepped up to take up the spot kick and he nestled the ball into the far post with his well executed left footed effort to make it two for Chiefs. FC Platinum came from the break intent on getting an early goal but Chiefs held on and thwarted the numerous attacks that came their way.

As the game wore on, Amakhosi gained confidence making attacks of their own but both teams could not find the back of the net in the second half.

The win made it two wins for Chiefs who lost their two previous games to Harare City and Mutare City with coach Garthly Chipuka saying the victory will boost their confidence going ahead in the league campaign.

“The boys played well and went pound for pound against Platinum. We knew they (FC Platinum) have tactically good players who build from the back so we decided to mark them high up, frustrate their flowing football which played to our advantage.

“I would say it is a crucial win, particularly coming from a defeat and I think it will lift the boys’ morale,” said Chipuka. FC Platinum stand in head coach, Lizwe Sweswe said complacency prevailed in their camp adding Chiefs played well.

“We could have been victims of complacency, coming into such games you have talk to the players and tell them not to undermine their opponent but Chiefs played well at the end of the day,” he said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: K Nyoni, M Mkolo, M Majika, P Moyo, L Sithole, T Muzuva, P Chikwende, B Manhire (S Nyahwa, 88th minute), K Chakanyuka (A Masiyiwa, 72nd minute), F Matare (D Chivandire, 88th minute)

FC Platinum: F Tizayi, J Mukombwe, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, F Madhananga (C Sibanda, 54th minute), M Dube (N Tigere, 70th minute), A Eonde (G Mbweti, 43rd minute). The Sunday News