Woman says NO to Nust DNA test

By Yemurai Ushamba

A Bulawayo woman has said she does not want paternity tests to be conducted at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) because she is afraid the results may be tampered with as her ex-boyfriend knows some people there.

Nyamadzawo Mutema yesterday told a court that he was applying for paternity tests as he was doubtful that he fathered Ms Fortunate Marunya’s child.

“I am applying for DNA tests because I am not sure if the child is mine. I don’t trust her,” he said.

In response, Ms Marunya argued that the tests had to be carried out at any institution other than the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC).

“I am ready to do the paternity tests. I don’t know why he is requesting for paternity tests when he already knows the child is his. I request that the tests be carried out at any institution other than Nust. He has a lot of friends at Nust and I suspect foul play,” she said.

Mutema said he was willing to comply with his ex-lover’s wishes.

“Your Worship, could this court please suggest another institution. I just want to get over this paternity issue. If there is another institution other than Nust then we will go there even today,” he said.

Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi, said the parties should find an institution of their choice to undergo DNA tests.

“My duty is to give a court order for paternity tests. It’s not my job to find the institutions for you. You have to search and make inquiries yourself,” he said.

Mr Mkhwananzi ordered the couple to go for paternity tests within a period of six months. The Chronicle