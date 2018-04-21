Khupe congress in PICTURES

Ousted MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe finally held the congress for her breakaway faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), but the relatively small crowd told its own story.
According to reports the following were elected
Thokozani Khupe- President
Obert Gutu – Vice President
Linda Masarira- Spokesperson
Yvonne Musarurwa- Organising Secretary
Alfred Ncube- Deputy Organising Secretary
Abednigo Bhebhe- National Chairperson
Isabel Mwonzora- Secretary for youths
Lynette Mudehwe- Secretary General women’s assembly
Nickson Nyikadzino- Secretary General
Dr Hadebe deputy Security General
Chief Ndlovhu- Treasurer