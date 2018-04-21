Khupe congress in PICTURES

Ousted MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe finally held the congress for her breakaway faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), but the relatively small crowd told its own story.

According to reports the following were elected

Thokozani Khupe- President

Obert Gutu – Vice President

Linda Masarira- Spokesperson

Yvonne Musarurwa- Organising Secretary

Alfred Ncube- Deputy Organising Secretary

Abednigo Bhebhe- National Chairperson

Isabel Mwonzora- Secretary for youths

Lynette Mudehwe- Secretary General women’s assembly

Nickson Nyikadzino- Secretary General

Dr Hadebe deputy Security General

Chief Ndlovhu- Treasurer