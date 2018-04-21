FC Platinum won’t rush Mhlanga

By Mukudzei Chingwere



Champions FC Platinum will not rush defender, Lawrence Mhlanga, back as they battle to maintain their position at the summit of the log standings with a match against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve this afternoon.

The big defender was this week cleared by the ZIFA Players Status Committee to feature for the champions, but stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe believes fielding the defender today will not be in the best interest of the player.

“We got the news of Lawrence very late after we had already planned how we want to play against Bulawayo Chiefs so we are not hurrying him back,’’ said Sweswe.

“He is still a very good player and we are happy to have him back and available for selection, this game came a bit early for him, but in other upcoming games he will be in contention to feature.

“We want to continue the way we have been playing and continue picking points, we are yet to lose a game and we want to maintain that run for a long period. Being on top of the log at this stage of the season does not come with any pressure so it will be good if we manage to remain there and get used to that position.’’

Meanwhile, Shabanie Mine will be hoping to be the first team to beat Highlanders when the two teams square off at Barbourfields tomorrow.

The Bosso fans have been calling for a capacity crowd at Barbourfields.

“These guys have been doing very well and their performance makes me feel proud by the way they apply themselves on the field of play,’’ said Shabanie coach Takesure Chiragwi.

“The spirit remains the same, most of the teams have a bigger profile than us, but I have always told my players not to focus on that and concentrate on their strengths.’’ The Herald