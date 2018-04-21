Ex-wife assaulted over HIV infection

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A 35-year-old man from Bulawayo flew into a rage and assaulted his 21-year-old ex-wife, accusing her of infecting him with HIV.

A court heard that Tosh Munyambizi from Nketa 9 suburb struck his ex-wife, Ms Sibongile Ndarimani, with a stone and slapped her in public after he found out he was HIV positive.

Munyambizi told the court that he was bitter because he had been faithful to Ms Ndarimani.

“We both tested negative when we started our relationship and she was the only woman I had slept with for the two years we were together. So when I tested positive, I became angry and blamed her. I was emotionally disturbed, I didn’t know what to do, that is why I beat her and I am sorry,” he said.

Munyambizi appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing physical abuse charges, to which he pleaded guilty. The magistrate fined him $100 or 90 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said Munyambizi assaulted Ms Ndarimani near Nketa 9 suburb shops last Saturday.

“On April 14 at around 8AM, the complainant met the accused person opposite Nketa 9 shops. The two had a misunderstanding and the accused struck the complainant once with an open hand and once on the face with a stone,” he said.

Mr Shava said Ms Ndarimani sustained a cut on the face and was referred to hospital for treatment.

He said Ms Ndarimani’s medical report could be produced as evidence. The Chronicle